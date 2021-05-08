Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Pittsburgh 55 36 16 3 75 195 156 21-4-2 15-12-1 8-2-0
x-Washington 54 34 15 5 73 187 161 15-8-3 19-7-2 6-3-1
x-Boston 53 32 14 7 71 160 127 17-6-3 15-8-4 7-2-1
x-N.Y. Islanders 54 31 17 6 68 149 124 20-4-3 11-13-3 4-4-2
N.Y. Rangers 55 26 23 6 58 172 153 14-11-3 12-12-3 3-7-0
Philadelphia 54 24 23 7 55 158 197 11-12-4 13-11-3 4-5-1
New Jersey 54 19 28 7 45 142 185 7-18-3 12-10-4 5-4-1
Buffalo 55 15 33 7 37 138 198 8-16-4 7-17-3 3-7-0
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
y-Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 178 128 20-3-5 16-7-3 7-0-3
x-Tampa Bay 54 36 15 3 75 180 138 21-7-0 15-8-3 7-2-1
x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 18-5-3 17-9-2 8-2-0
Nashville 54 29 23 2 60 148 153 16-10-0 13-13-2 5-4-1
Dallas 54 22 18 14 58 151 146 13-7-8 9-11-6 4-4-2
Chicago 54 23 25 6 52 153 179 12-11-3 11-14-3 3-6-1
Detroit 55 19 27 9 47 123 166 12-11-5 7-16-4 3-4-3
Columbus 55 17 26 12 46 132 183 10-9-8 7-17-4 2-5-3
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Vegas 53 38 13 2 78 180 121 20-4-2 18-9-0 8-2-0
x-Colorado 52 35 13 4 74 181 129 20-4-2 15-9-2 6-4-0
x-Minnesota 53 34 14 5 73 174 146 20-5-2 14-9-3 7-1-2
x-St. Louis 52 24 19 9 57 155 162 10-11-5 14-8-4 5-2-3
Arizona 55 23 26 6 52 148 172 12-12-4 11-14-2 3-6-1
Los Angeles 52 21 25 6 48 139 154 9-13-4 12-12-2 5-5-0
San Jose 54 21 27 6 48 147 188 11-12-3 10-15-3 3-5-2
Anaheim 55 17 30 8 42 123 175 6-18-4 11-12-4 3-6-1
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Toronto 53 34 13 6 74 179 138 17-7-3 17-6-3 6-2-2
x-Edmonton 52 32 18 2 66 170 141 15-11-0 17-7-2 7-3-0
x-Winnipeg 52 28 21 3 59 158 145 11-11-2 17-10-1 3-7-0
Montreal 53 24 20 9 57 151 157 13-11-2 11-9-7 5-5-0
Calgary 51 22 26 3 47 132 148 12-12-1 10-14-2 5-5-0
Ottawa 53 21 27 5 47 148 179 13-10-4 8-17-1 7-2-1
Vancouver 48 20 25 3 43 129 159 12-12-2 8-13-1 3-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday's Games

Detroit 5, Columbus 2

Philadelphia 4, Washington 2

Dallas 5, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2

Vegas 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Arizona 5, San Jose 2

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

