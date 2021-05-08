Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 22:09
Through Saturday, May 8, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 52 31 65 96 25 18 9 0 10 188 16.5
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 52 28 49 77 31 22 13 1 7 154 18.2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 53 19 47 66 23 18 0 0 4 151 12.6
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 47 20 45 65 22 37 8 0 2 204 9.8
Brad Marchand Boston 51 27 38 65 24 46 3 4 5 137 19.7
Patrick Kane Chicago 54 15 49 64 -8 14 3 0 3 183 8.2
Auston Matthews Toronto 49 40 24 64 23 10 10 0 12 210 19.0
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 54 24 38 62 8 26 5 1 5 159 15.1
Mark Stone Vegas 52 21 39 60 25 26 6 1 8 95 22.1
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 48 30 30 60 26 30 9 0 7 168 17.9
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 54 19 40 59 10 26 5 0 1 118 16.1
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 42 17 41 58 14 6 5 0 1 106 16.0
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 55 23 34 57 7 28 6 0 7 138 16.7
Sebastian Aho Carolina 54 24 33 57 21 30 7 3 7 142 16.9
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 52 19 37 56 -10 12 4 0 4 113 16.8
Aleksander Barkov Florida 48 26 30 56 11 14 7 1 6 172 15.1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 54 15 38 53 0 14 5 0 0 90 16.7
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 50 29 23 52 3 12 8 1 6 149 19.5
David Perron St. Louis 52 16 35 51 2 20 5 0 2 137 11.7
Max Pacioretty Vegas 48 24 27 51 20 14 6 0 6 174 13.8

Updated : 2021-05-09 00:25 GMT+08:00

