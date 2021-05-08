All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|25
|15
|6
|2
|2
|34
|78
|60
|Hartford
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|82
|74
|Bridgeport
|24
|8
|14
|2
|0
|18
|59
|81
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|31
|22
|6
|2
|1
|47
|103
|74
|Manitoba
|30
|16
|11
|2
|1
|35
|92
|79
|Belleville
|29
|13
|15
|1
|0
|27
|77
|93
|Toronto
|25
|11
|13
|0
|1
|23
|78
|87
|Stockton
|29
|10
|17
|2
|0
|22
|75
|92
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|28
|18
|7
|1
|2
|39
|114
|81
|Texas
|33
|15
|15
|3
|0
|33
|104
|108
|Cleveland
|25
|15
|8
|1
|1
|32
|91
|72
|Iowa
|30
|14
|12
|4
|0
|32
|95
|105
|Grand Rapids
|27
|13
|10
|3
|1
|30
|83
|82
|Rockford
|28
|11
|16
|1
|0
|23
|79
|103
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|30
|21
|7
|2
|0
|44
|99
|73
|Syracuse
|29
|17
|9
|3
|0
|37
|111
|85
|Lehigh Valley
|26
|16
|6
|3
|1
|36
|83
|79
|WB/Scranton
|28
|11
|11
|4
|2
|28
|82
|94
|Utica
|23
|13
|9
|0
|1
|27
|79
|81
|Rochester
|24
|9
|12
|2
|1
|21
|79
|103
|Binghamton
|30
|6
|17
|5
|2
|19
|80
|114
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|40
|23
|16
|1
|0
|47
|141
|136
|Bakersfield
|35
|22
|12
|0
|1
|45
|121
|90
|Henderson
|34
|22
|12
|0
|0
|44
|107
|91
|San Jose
|34
|15
|13
|4
|2
|36
|101
|119
|Ontario
|37
|15
|18
|4
|0
|34
|119
|136
|Colorado
|30
|13
|14
|2
|1
|29
|89
|91
|Tucson
|32
|12
|18
|2
|0
|26
|91
|109
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Belleville 4, Laval 3
Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 4
Hershey 2, Binghamton 1
Utica 5, Syracuse 4
Iowa 6, Rockford 1
Ontario 7, San Diego 4
Colorado at Bakersfield, ppd
Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.