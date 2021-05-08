American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|Toronto
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|New York
|16
|16
|.500
|3½
|Baltimore
|15
|17
|.469
|4½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|13
|.567
|_
|Cleveland
|17
|14
|.548
|½
|Kansas City
|16
|15
|.516
|1½
|Minnesota
|12
|19
|.387
|5½
|Detroit
|9
|24
|.273
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|Seattle
|18
|15
|.545
|1½
|Houston
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Texas
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|Los Angeles
|14
|17
|.452
|4½
___
Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 7, Detroit 3
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0
Houston 10, Toronto 4
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 4-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.