American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 20 13 .606 _
Tampa Bay 18 16 .529
Toronto 16 15 .516 3
New York 16 16 .500
Baltimore 15 17 .469
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 17 13 .567 _
Cleveland 17 14 .548 ½
Kansas City 16 15 .516
Minnesota 12 19 .387
Detroit 9 24 .273
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 20 14 .588 _
Seattle 18 15 .545
Houston 17 15 .531 2
Texas 16 18 .471 4
Los Angeles 14 17 .452

___

Friday's Games

Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Detroit 3

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0

Houston 10, Toronto 4

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Pivetta 4-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-09 00:24 GMT+08:00

