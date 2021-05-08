Alexa
US pipeline company halts some operations after cyberattack

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 21:08
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — A company that operates a major U.S. energy pipeline says it was forced to temporarily halt all pipeline operations following a cybersecurity attack.

In a statement, Colonial Pipeline said the attack took place Friday and also affected some of its information technology systems.

The company said it has hired an outside cybersecurity firm to investigate the nature and scope of the attack and has also contacted law enforcement and federal agencies.

“Colonial Pipeline is taking steps to understand and resolve this issue,” the company said in a late Friday statement. “At this time, our primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation. This process is already underway, and we are working diligently to address this matter and to minimize disruption to our customers and those who rely on Colonial Pipeline.”

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said on its website that it is the largest refined products pipeline in the United States, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily, primarily in the U.S. South and East.

