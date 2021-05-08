Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/08 19:27
A man runs to escape heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Thursday...
An elderly COVID-19 patient breathes with the help of an oxygen mask at a hospital in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, near Donetsk, Ukraine, Wedn...
Protesters protect themselves with makeshift shields in clashes with police during a national strike to protest government-proposed tax reform, in Cal...
Visitors admire the Sistine Chapel inside the Vatican Museums on the occasion of the museum's reopening, in Rome, Monday, May 3, 2021. The Vatican Mus...
A Ukrainian soldier points at a passing helicopter as he stands in a trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine, M...
Christian pilgrims hold candles as they gather during the ceremony of the Holy Fire at Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jes...
Palestinian women take part in the last Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compou...
PSG's Neymar, left, challenges Manchester City's Fernandinho during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and...
Pandelela Pamg, of Malaysia, performs a dive during the Women's 10m platform final at the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Pand...
A woman carries a wooden cross during a pilgrimage to pray that the Pacaya volcano decreases its activity, in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, Wednesday...
Dressed in a Star Wars costume, Tim Brehmer, right, sits in a booth as customers gather to celebrate the Star Wars Day at Scum and Villainy Cantina, a...
Heran Abebe, 6, reacts as she watches her father Alebel Belay receive a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shot, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at The REACH a...
Villas on the fronds of the Jumeirah Palm Island are seen from the observation deck of The View at The Palm Jumeirah, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ...

May 1 - 7, 2021

From a man running to escape heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in India, to visitors admiring the newly reopened Sistine Chapel in Rome, to a Ukrainian soldier standing in a trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels and protesters clashing with police in Colombia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

