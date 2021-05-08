Alexa
Verstappen edges Hamilton in 3rd practice at Spanish GP

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/08 19:17
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain takes a curve followed by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, in the background, during the t...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalu...
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catal...
Mclaren driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia takes a curve during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Cata...

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Max Verstappen edged Lewis Hamilton for the fastest time in the third and final practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Saturday’s qualifying.

Verstappen pushed his Red Bull to a session-best lap of 1 minute, 17.83 seconds.

Hamilton, who leads Verstappen by eight points in the Formula One standings, was just 0.23 slower in his Mercedes.

Verstappen had finished the first two practice sessions on Friday with the second- and ninth-fastest times.

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had the third- and fourth-fastest times, respectively, just ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas on Saturday.

The final practice session under sunny skies near Barcelona was incident-free except for a tire puncture that sent Lando Norris’ McLaren into the gravel momentarily. Norris, who is a distant third in the points standings, finished with the sixth-best time.

Later, Hamilton will aim for his 100th career pole position.

Hamilton won the season opener in Bahrain and last week’s race in Portugal. Verstappen won the season’s second race in Italy.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-08 21:22 GMT+08:00

