Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will continue its efforts to be added to the United Kingdom’s green list of countries from which returnees do not have to quarantine, reports said Saturday (May 8).

On Friday (May 7), the British government published a list of 12 countries and islands from which travelers can return without having to spend time in quarantine to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. Testing will be required before leaving the other country and within two days of returning to England.

The rules will go into effect on May 17, but will not apply to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have their own regulations. The 12 countries on the green list include the Asia-Pacific destinations of Singapore, Brunei, Australia and New Zealand, but not Taiwan.

The island is featured on the amber list instead, which includes most countries in the world and requires 10 days of self-isolation at home upon return.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it would continue to communicate with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in the hope that professional discussions with the UK could soon lead to Taiwan being added to the green list, CNA reported.

The list will be updated every three weeks, with the possibility that countries are added or removed at short notice.

