Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list

Conversations with the CECC and the UK will continue: MOFA

  250
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/08 19:51
Taiwan is not one of the 12 countries or territories on the quarantine-free green list in the UK 

Taiwan is not one of the 12 countries or territories on the quarantine-free green list in the UK  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will continue its efforts to be added to the United Kingdom’s green list of countries from which returnees do not have to quarantine, reports said Saturday (May 8).

On Friday (May 7), the British government published a list of 12 countries and islands from which travelers can return without having to spend time in quarantine to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. Testing will be required before leaving the other country and within two days of returning to England.

The rules will go into effect on May 17, but will not apply to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have their own regulations. The 12 countries on the green list include the Asia-Pacific destinations of Singapore, Brunei, Australia and New Zealand, but not Taiwan.

The island is featured on the amber list instead, which includes most countries in the world and requires 10 days of self-isolation at home upon return.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it would continue to communicate with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in the hope that professional discussions with the UK could soon lead to Taiwan being added to the green list, CNA reported.

The list will be updated every three weeks, with the possibility that countries are added or removed at short notice.
coronavirus
COVID-19
quarantine
travel restrictions
United Kingdom
green list
MOFA
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

India’s youths pitch in on social media during COVID crisis, getting life lessons
India’s youths pitch in on social media during COVID crisis, getting life lessons
2021/05/08 08:30
NCKUH plays key role in Taiwan's COVID emergency relief to India
NCKUH plays key role in Taiwan's COVID emergency relief to India
2021/05/07 17:10
Taiwan's China Airlines fined NT$1 million for breaking COVID rules
Taiwan's China Airlines fined NT$1 million for breaking COVID rules
2021/05/07 16:54
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK
2021/05/07 15:50
Japan Airlines scraps services to Taiwan during summer 2021
Japan Airlines scraps services to Taiwan during summer 2021
2021/05/07 15:28

Updated : 2021-05-08 21:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK