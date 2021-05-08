Alexa
Taiwan fines Novotel airport hotel over COVID violations

Hotel allowed travelers and quarantined pilots to stay in same building

  102
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/08 17:15
Novotel's airport hotel has been fined for its quarantine practices 

Novotel's airport hotel has been fined for its quarantine practices  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Novotel hotel at the center of a domestic coronavirus (COVID-19) cluster was fined NT$1.27 million (US$45,660) for violating basic quarantine rules, reports said Saturday (May 8).

A total of 31 people were infected by COVID in cases related to the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport, mostly involving China Airlines (CAL) pilots and hotel staff.

The health department of Taoyuan City, where the hotel is located, determined that it had not applied to become a quarantine hotel and hosted both travelers and quarantined pilots in violation of official rules, CNA reported.

The hotel was fined NT$6,000 per day, for 211 days, a total of nearly NT$1.27 million, officials said. It was only after the discovery of an infection, with the hotel being evacuated on April 29, that the illegal practices came to an end.

In related cases, the Ministry of Transportation’s Tourism Bureau earlier fined the Novotel NT$150,000, while the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) fined CAL NT$1 million.
Updated : 2021-05-08 18:19 GMT+08:00

