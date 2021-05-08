Taiwan’s Foxconn confirms COVID infections at India factory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group confirmed Saturday (May 8) that 10 Chinese engineers at its plant in the Indian city of Chennai have been infected with COVID-19.

The individuals were being treated and the factory has been disinfected, CNA reported. Earlier, a Wistron Corporation plant in south India was closed for five days due to three Taiwanese managers being infected. The factory is located in Kolar, in the state of Karnataka.

Both Foxconn and Wistron are key players in the manufacturing of Apple iPhones and other top-end electronics products in India, as supply chains reorganize and move away from China.

Foxconn said its infected employees were receiving the necessary medical care in quarantine at a hospital, while the factory had been disinfected and was continuing to operate. Management would supply employees with the necessary means to prevent infections, a statement said.

If the COVID situation in India could not be brought under control, the Apple supply chain would eventually be affected as curfews and other restrictive measures could impact the workforce and the production process, CNA reported.