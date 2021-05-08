Antony Blinken calls on WHO to include Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (May 7) called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to include Taiwan in the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer.

Blinken said, “There is no reasonable justification for Taiwan’s continued exclusion from this forum,” advising the WHO Director-General to rectify the situation.

The secretary of state affirmed that “Taiwan is a reliable partner, a vibrant democracy, and a force for good in the world,” adding, “Its exclusion from the WHA would be detrimental to our collective international efforts to get the pandemic under control and prevent future health crises.”

He reiterated that Washington urges Taiwan’s immediate invitation to the WHA. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday expressed its gratitude to Blinken for his support, according to a ministry press release.

“The U.S. has never stopped showing concern and support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO,” the foreign ministry said. MOFA noted that Washington’s support this year has never been stronger.

In addition to Blinken’s statement, the U.S. Congress has also repeatedly supported Taiwan’s participation in this year’s WHA through social media posts, joint letters, bill proposals, and speeches, MOFA said. The foreign minister said this encourages more countries to work with Taiwan to transcend politics and “jointly protect the health and safety of all mankind.”