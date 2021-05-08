Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Antony Blinken calls on WHO to include Taiwan

US secretary of state says 'no reasonable justification for Taiwan’s continued exclusion'

  120
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/08 15:17
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (May 7) called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to include Taiwan in the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer.

Blinken said, “There is no reasonable justification for Taiwan’s continued exclusion from this forum,” advising the WHO Director-General to rectify the situation.

The secretary of state affirmed that “Taiwan is a reliable partner, a vibrant democracy, and a force for good in the world,” adding, “Its exclusion from the WHA would be detrimental to our collective international efforts to get the pandemic under control and prevent future health crises.”

He reiterated that Washington urges Taiwan’s immediate invitation to the WHA. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday expressed its gratitude to Blinken for his support, according to a ministry press release.

“The U.S. has never stopped showing concern and support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO,” the foreign ministry said. MOFA noted that Washington’s support this year has never been stronger.

In addition to Blinken’s statement, the U.S. Congress has also repeatedly supported Taiwan’s participation in this year’s WHA through social media posts, joint letters, bill proposals, and speeches, MOFA said. The foreign minister said this encourages more countries to work with Taiwan to transcend politics and “jointly protect the health and safety of all mankind.”
Taiwan
Antony Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State
WHO
WHA
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Ministry of Labor fines Taiwan Railways Administration for violating safety rules
Ministry of Labor fines Taiwan Railways Administration for violating safety rules
2021/05/07 20:10
Polish envoy to Taiwan lauds strong bilateral ties at national day event
Polish envoy to Taiwan lauds strong bilateral ties at national day event
2021/05/07 16:22
Japan Airlines scraps services to Taiwan during summer 2021
Japan Airlines scraps services to Taiwan during summer 2021
2021/05/07 15:28
Australian PM's bungle backs Beijing's ambitions on Taiwan
Australian PM's bungle backs Beijing's ambitions on Taiwan
2021/05/07 12:19
Taiwan's TSMC launches employee donation drive to support India
Taiwan's TSMC launches employee donation drive to support India
2021/05/07 12:12

Updated : 2021-05-08 16:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK