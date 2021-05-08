Alexa
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination

Central Epidemic Command Centers says source of pilot's infection under investigation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/08 14:28
CECC chief Chen Shih-chung 

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed on Saturday (May 8) that an airline pilot inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and a relative were infected with COVID-19.

Together with three new imported cases, they brought the total for Taiwan to 1,183, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Recent domestic infections have focused on China Airlines (CAL) pilots and staff at a Novotel hotel near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Case No.1183 was a pilot whose source of infection still had to be investigated, according to the CECC. He was a man in his 50s who had flown to Vietnam on April 19 and to Thailand on April 22. He had worked on simulation training with a pilot later confirmed as case No.1153.

On April 29, he received his first AstraZeneca vaccine, but on May 4, he experienced fatigue and two days later developed a fever. A test taken later on May 6 turned out positive, and two contacts were ordered to quarantine.

Case No.1184 was a woman in her 50s who lived in the same household as the pilot, the CECC said. She took a test because he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and her contacts are still being investigated.

Taiwan’s total number of 1,183 coronavirus cases includes 12 deaths and 12 cases still under investigation. The country also counted 1,036 imported cases, 96 local ones, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two infected on board a flight, and one case classified as unresolved. Another case, No. 530, was later dismissed, explaining why the latest of Saturday’s new patients was labeled as case No. 1,184.

As of Saturday, 89 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 1,082 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.
coronavirus
domestic infection
pilot
China Airlines
CECC
Astra Zeneca
COVID vaccine

Updated : 2021-05-08 15:17 GMT+08:00

