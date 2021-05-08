JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 41 Taiwan nationals and three Indian citizens holding Taiwan residency certificates arrived in the country Saturday (May 8) after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) helped arrange a Japan Airlines (JAL) flight out of India for them.

Two staff members from the Taiwan representative office in India infected with COVID-19 are set to arrive on a separate plane with an Indian doctor later the same day, CNA reported.

The 41 Taiwanese boarded the JAL flight on Friday (May 7) and presumably transferred to Taiwan in Japan. Saturday’s arrival was the result of MOFA’s talks with airlines and travel agencies to assist Taiwanese business people and other nationals who wanted to leave India, given the South Asian nation's grave coronavirus situation.

On May 1 and May 3, 25 Taiwanese also returned home by way of Japan on JAL flights, MOFA said in a news release. Overall, 20 Taiwanese in India have been infected, with 15 having already recovered. One of the Taiwanese passed away, two were in serious condition, and two others had been moved into quarantine.