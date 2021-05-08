Alexa
Carlos Rodón, White Sox beat Royals 3-0

By CODY FRIESEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/08 11:32
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Rodón struck out eight in six innings, Zack Collins homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Friday night.

The Royals were blanked for the second straight game in part of a six-game losing streak, all to division opponents.

Rodón (5-0) limited the Royals to five hits.

Kansas City threatened with two on and one out in the fourth, but the righty worked out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.

Relievers Codi Heuer, Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks worked the final three innings to complete the shutout. Hendriks earned with sixth save.

Collins opened the scoring with in the fifth inning with a solo shot to center. It was just the 26th home run of the year for the White Sox, which is 28th in the league.

Brad Keller (2-4) gave up three runs off five hits in six innings of work with a season-high six strikeouts and a walk. The bulk of the damage came in the sixth inning with RBIs from Adam Eaton and Jose Abreu.

Salvador Perez led the Royals, going 4 for 4 with a double.

Kansas City has lost 11 of the last 13 matchups with Chicago dating to last season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Luis Robert (right hip flexor) will not need surgery but faces a prolonged stint on the 10-day injury list.

ROSTER MOVES

White Sox: Chicago reinstated LHP Garrett Crochet from the 10-day injured list and optioned RHP Alex McRae to AAA Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Daniel Lynch (0-0, 5.79 ERA) will make his second career start for the Royals. Lance Lynn (2-1, 1.82 ERA) will counter for Chicago. Lynn tossed a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts in his last start against Kansas City.

Updated : 2021-05-08 13:46 GMT+08:00

