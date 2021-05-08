Alexa
Wondolowski scores 2 late goals, Earthquakes top RSL 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 11:47
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored twice in a four-minute span and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

San Jose (3-1-0) won for the first time at Rio Tinto Stadium since 2013, going 1-3-3. Salt Lake (2-1-0) was looking for its first three-game winning streak to begin a season since 2011.

Wondolowski tied it in the 83rd minute by tapping in a rebound after David Ochoa got a hand on Carlos Fierro's shot. Fierro's cross in the 87th found the head of Wondolowski to win it.

Wondolowski has 12 career goals against RSL — his most against any MLS opponent.

Rubio Rubín opened the scoring in the 43rd by settling a glancing header with his chest and, with his back to the goal, sending a bicycle kick past the outstretched arm of goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski.

Justin Meram had a shot from distance hit the crossbar in the 17th minute for RSL.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

