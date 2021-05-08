Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Death toll in Mexico City subway collapse rises to 26

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 11:04
A woman places flowers at a makeshift altar during a protest demanding justice for the people who died in Monday's subway collapse, at the site of the...
Family members protest demanding justice for the people who died in Monday's subway collapse, at the site of the wreckage in Mexico City's south side,...
Residents watch a march demanding justice for the people who died in Monday's subway collapse, in Mexico City's south side, Friday, May 7, 2021. An el...
People march demanding justice for the people who died in Monday's subway collapse, in Mexico City's south side, Friday, May 7, 2021. An elevated sect...

A woman places flowers at a makeshift altar during a protest demanding justice for the people who died in Monday's subway collapse, at the site of the...

Family members protest demanding justice for the people who died in Monday's subway collapse, at the site of the wreckage in Mexico City's south side,...

Residents watch a march demanding justice for the people who died in Monday's subway collapse, in Mexico City's south side, Friday, May 7, 2021. An el...

People march demanding justice for the people who died in Monday's subway collapse, in Mexico City's south side, Friday, May 7, 2021. An elevated sect...

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The death toll from the collapse of an elevated section of the Mexico City metro rose to 26 Friday after an injured passenger died in a hospital.

A total of 33 victims remain hospitalized, recovering from injuries suffered in the Monday accident.

A total of about 80 people suffered injuries when beams supporting part of the elevated line failed as subway cars were passing over it. Most of those have been treated and released.

Monday night’s accident was one of the deadliest in the history of the subway, and questions quickly arose about the structural integrity of the mass transit system, among the world’s busiest.

Authorities have pledged an investigation into what caused the collapse, and have promised to inspect all the elevated lines and overpasses in the city.

Updated : 2021-05-08 13:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK