Taiwan representative urges full WHO membership for nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amino Chi (紀欽耀), director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami, has pointed to Taiwan’s role as a vital partner in COVID-19 prevention and called on the international community to support its full participation in the World Health Organization (WHO).

Chi on April 23 published an article titled, “Taiwan is an indispensable ally in global epidemic prevention and the road to recovery,” in the Spanish-language newspaper Diario Las Americas. Chi pointed out the coronavirus has had a profound impact on health, with more than 100 million people having been diagnosed with the disease — and nearly 3 million lives lost.

He said the "Taiwan model" has become a standard for global pandemic prevention. The Taiwan government has backed its slogan "Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping" with action, he added.

This has been recognized and praised by the global community, Chi said, adding the pandemic has made other nations recognize the importance of including Taiwan in global efforts to battle the disease.

Shi concluded by calling on the WHO to uphold the principles of professionalism and neutrality, and to accept Taiwan's full participation in all WHO meetings, activities, and mechanisms. The 74th World Health Assembly will be held via video conference in Geneva, Switzerland from May 24 to June 1.