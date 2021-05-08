Lee Teng-hui's daughter to chair Taiwan democracy foundation

Annie Lee, daughter of late Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui. (Office of the President photo) Annie Lee, daughter of late Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui. (Office of the President photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Annie Lee (李安妮), the second daughter of late President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), has been elected chairwoman of the Lee Teng-hui Foundation and will continue the organization’s efforts to establish a library in his honor.

The Lee Teng-hui Foundation held its seventh annual board meeting on Friday (May 7) to decide on new directors. Altogether, the foundation selected 17 people to help run its operations including: Cheng Li-chun (鄭麗君), chairwoman of the Foundation for Future Generations Taiwan; Chen Ya-lin (陳雅琳), director of CTS news station; Jou Yi-cheng (周奕成), founder of Tua-Tiu-Tiann International Festival of Arts; Owen Chi (紀文豪) chairman of Wei Hao Industrial Co; and I-Mei Foods Co. CEO Louis Ko (高志明).

Lee said the new board of directors will keep alive the former president’s spirit and legacy. She added that she hopes to foster a deeper connection between the foundation and the public, CNA reported.

The late president’s daughter said that establishing the Lee Teng-hui Memorial Library is one of the most important tasks of the board of directors. Lee said that she understands Taiwanese have great expectations for the library, adding that legislators have already co-signed a proposal for the project.

Lee also said that she hopes, with the support of the government and public, a memorial can be established that commemorates Lee Teng-hui’s work and promotes democracy in Taiwan.

* I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News