Angels boost catching depth, acquire Drew Butera from Texas

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 08:51
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired catcher Drew Butera from Texas in exchange for cash considerations.

The Angels also designated catcher Jack Kruger for assignment Friday.

The 37-year-old Butera will back up Kurt Suzuki in Anaheim while catchers Max Stassi and Anthony Bemboom are sidelined by injuries.

Stassi went on the injured list Thursday with an apparent concussion after hitting his head on a stanchion while chasing a foul ball two days earlier.

Bemboom has back problems that are preventing him from playing, manager Joe Maddon said Friday.

Butera appeared in 10 games for the Angels in 2015 before he was traded to Kansas City, where he won a World Series ring. A career .198 hitter and a strong defensive catcher, Butera has been behind the plate for two no-hitters in a 12-year major league career with five teams.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-08 10:43 GMT+08:00

