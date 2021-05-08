Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kemar Lawrence leaves Anderlecht for Toronto

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 08:26
Kemar Lawrence leaves Anderlecht for Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Jamaican defender Kemar Lawrence has joined Major League Soccer's Toronto from Belgium’s Anderlecht.

The 28-year-old signed with Toronto through the 2024 season, the team said Friday.

Lawrence played for the New York Red Bulls from 2015-19, spending time there under Toronto general manager Ali Curtis, coach Chris Armas and assistant coach Ewan Sharp.

A left back and left-sided midfielder, he moved to Anderlecht in January 2020. Lawrence has three goals in 60 international appearances for Jamaica.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-08 10:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK