Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Union's Jose Martínez suspended for 2 additional games

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 07:44
Union's Jose Martínez suspended for 2 additional games

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Martínez was suspended for two additional games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLS on Friday for violent conduct against New York City FC.

Martinez was given a red card Sunday early in Philadelphia's 2-0 home loss. He will serve his initial red-card suspension Saturday against Chicago, then sit out Wednesday against New England and May 15 against the New York Red Bulls.

Vancouver coach Marc Dos Santos also was fined an undisclosed amount for comments about officiating Sunday after the Whitecaps' 1-0 loss at Colorado.

Updated : 2021-05-08 09:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK