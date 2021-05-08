Alexa
Twins put Buxton on 10-day IL with hip strain

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 07:32
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton makes a diving catch of a fly ball off the bat of Texas Rangers' David Dahl in the seventh inning of a bas...

DETROIT (AP) — Outfielder Byron Buxton was put on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins with a strained right hip.

The Twins also announced before Friday's game at Detroit that they have selected the contract of outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul.

The injury interrupts a stellar start for the 27-year-old Buxton, who is hitting .370 with nine home runs and five stolen bases. Buxton has played over 100 games just once in his big league career.

Larnach could make his big league debut. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated left-hander Brandon Waddell for assignment.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-08 09:13 GMT+08:00

