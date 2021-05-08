Alexa
TCU adds 6th, 7th DI transfers in 2 former Texas A&M players

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 06:02
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU's roster rebuild is up to seven Division I transfers with the additions of two players from Texas A&M, including the Aggies' scoring and rebounding leader, Emanuel Miller.

The Horned Frogs announced Friday the signings of 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Miller and 6-4 freshman guard Cashius McNeilly, both natives of Scarborough, Ontario. They join an incoming class of eight that also includes a top junior college center but no high school signees.

TCU is coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing record in coach Jamie Dixon's 18 seasons, the past five at his alma mater after 13 at Pittsburgh. The Frogs were 16-16 in 2019-20, the first time one of his teams didn't have a winning season.

Miller averaged 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season, ranking seventh in the SEC in scoring and second in rebounding. He also led the league making 57.1% of his field goal attempts.

McNeilly didn't play last season with the Aggies. He averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while making half of his 3-point shots while representing Canada at the FIBA U17 World Cup last summer.

TCU's incoming class also includes guards Damion Baugh from Memphis, Xavier Cork from Western Carolina, Maxwell Evans from Vanderbilt, Micah Peavy from Texas Tech and Shahada Wells from Texas-Arlington. The Frogs also signed Navarro College center Souleymane Doumbia, one of the top-rated JUCO big men.

