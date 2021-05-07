Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China urges UN states not to attend Xinjiang event next week

By Michelle Nichols, Reuters
2021/05/07 08:40
Uyghurs in prayer.

Uyghurs in prayer. (AP photo)

China has urged United Nations member states not to attend an event planned next week by Germany, the United States, and Britain on the repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang, according to a note seen by Reuters on Friday.

"It is a politically-motivated event," China's U.N. mission wrote in the note, dated Thursday. "We request your mission NOT to participate in this anti-China event."

China charged that the organizers of the event, which also include several other European states along with Australia and Canada, use "human rights issues as a political tool to interfere in China's internal affairs like Xinjiang, to create division and turbulence and disrupt China's development."

"They are obsessed with provoking confrontation with China," the note said, adding that "the provocative event can only lead to more confrontation."

The Chinese mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ambassadors of the United States, Germany, and Britain are due to address the virtual U.N. event on Wednesday, along with Human Rights Watch Executive Director Ken Roth and Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard.

The aim of the event is to "discuss how the U.N. system, member states, and civil society can support and advocate for the human rights of members of ethnic Turkic communities in Xinjiang," according to an invitation.

Western states and rights groups have accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uyghurs in camps, which the United States has described as genocide. In January, Washington banned the import of cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over allegations of forced labor.

Beijing denies the accusations and describes the camps as vocational training centers to combat religious extremism.

"Beijing has been trying for years to bully governments into silence but that strategy has failed miserably, as more and states step forward to voice horror and revulsion at China's crimes against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims," Human Rights Watch U.N. director Louis Charbonneau said on Friday.
China
Xinjiang
Uyghurs
UN
human rights

RELATED ARTICLES

Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'the most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'the most dangerous place on Earth'
2021/05/07 18:43
Taiwan's China Airlines fined NT$1 million for breaking COVID rules
Taiwan's China Airlines fined NT$1 million for breaking COVID rules
2021/05/07 16:54
China shuts down channel for diplomatic dialogue in ongoing row with Australia
China shuts down channel for diplomatic dialogue in ongoing row with Australia
2021/05/07 14:30
Australian PM's bungle backs Beijing's ambitions on Taiwan
Australian PM's bungle backs Beijing's ambitions on Taiwan
2021/05/07 12:19
Taiwan needs to acquire electronic warfare capabilities
Taiwan needs to acquire electronic warfare capabilities
2021/05/06 22:54

Updated : 2021-05-08 09:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK