Yilmaz stars as Lille wins 3-0 to move 4 points ahead of PSG

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 05:38
PARIS (AP) — Burak Yilmaz scored an early penalty and added a superb long strike as French league leader Lille won at Lens 3-0 to move four points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain on Friday.

PSG must beat Rennes on Sunday to stay within one point of Lille. But even if defending champion PSG wins at Rennes, which is chasing fifth place and a Europa League spot, Lille can seal a first title in 10 years by winning the last two games.

Yilmaz took his total to 15 league goals since joining from Istanbul side Besiktas last summer.

He struck with a penalty in the fourth minute and spun outside the penalty area to clip a brilliant dipping shot into the top corner in the 40th, moments after Lens midfielder Clement Michelin was sent off for a second yellow card.

Canada forward Jonathan David grabbed his 12th of the campaign with a sharp finish on the hour mark.

Lens dropped to sixth place to trail fifth-placed Marseille on goal difference, and is only two points ahead of seventh-placed Rennes, having played one game more than both sides.

Marseille is at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

