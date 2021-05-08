English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Southampton 1, Leicester 1
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 2
Brighton 2, Leeds 0
Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
Everton 1, Aston Villa 2
Newcastle 0, Arsenal 2
Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tottenham 4, Sheffield United 0
West Brom 1, Wolverhampton 1
Burnley 1, West Ham 2
Leicester 2, Newcastle 4
Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Southampton, 3:15 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 7 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 9:05 a.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.
Fulham vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 1 p.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 1 p.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Southampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 7 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 9:05 a.m.
West Brom vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Sheffield United, 2 p.m.
Southampton vs. Leeds, 1 p.m.
Man United vs. Fulham, 1 p.m.
Brighton vs. Man City, 2 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 3:15 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Rotherham 1, Blackburn 1
Stoke 0, QPR 2
Swansea 2, Derby 1
Wycombe 1, Bournemouth 0
Preston 2, Barnsley 0
Norwich 4, Reading 1
Birmingham 0, Cardiff 4
Brentford 2, Watford 0
Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1
Luton Town 1, Middlesbrough 1
Millwall 4, Bristol City 1
Luton Town 0, Rotherham 0
Reading vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
QPR vs. Luton Town, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Derby vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.
Coventry vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Watford vs. Swansea, 7:30 a.m.
Peterborough 3, Lincoln 3
Plymouth 1, Sunderland 3
Rochdale 1, Doncaster 2
Shrewsbury 2, Oxford United 3
Swindon 1, Ipswich 2
Northampton 0, Blackpool 3
Hull 3, Wigan 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Portsmouth 3
Accrington Stanley 1, Charlton 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Crewe 1
Burton Albion 1, Gillingham 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 0
Blackpool 2, Doncaster 0
Charlton 3, Lincoln 1
Sunderland vs. Northampton, 7 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 7 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 7 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rochdale, 7 a.m.
Lincoln vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Fleetwood Town, 7 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Peterborough, 7 a.m.
Crewe vs. Shrewsbury, 7 a.m.
Charlton vs. Hull, 7 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers, 7 a.m.
Wigan vs. Swindon, 7 a.m.
Harrogate Town 5, Cambridge United 4
Leyton Orient 2, Carlisle 3
Mansfield Town 4, Oldham 1
Newport County 1, Cheltenham 0
Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 3
Walsall 0, Morecambe 2
Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 0
Barrow 1, Southend 2
Bolton 1, Exeter 2
Bradford 0, Scunthorpe 0
Colchester 1, Salford 0
Forest Green 2, Tranmere 1
Southend vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Altrincham 1, Notts County 1
Barnet 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Dover Athletic vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Halifax Town 0, Stockport County 1
Kings Lynn 0, Maidenhead United 0
Sutton United 3, Aldershot 1
Torquay United 3, Eastleigh 1
Wealdstone 0, Yeovil 2
Woking 2, Weymouth 4
Wrexham 2, Solihull Moors 1
Hartlepool 3, Chesterfield 1
Aldershot vs. Dover Athletic, 8 a.m. ppd
Boreham Wood 5, Kings Lynn 1
Bromley 1, Hartlepool 0
Chesterfield 0, Torquay United 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Woking 1
Maidenhead United 2, Wrexham 2
Solihull Moors 4, Altrincham 0
Stockport County 4, Wealdstone 0
Weymouth 0, Barnet 2
Yeovil 0, Halifax Town 3
Notts County 3, Sutton United 2
Dover Athletic vs. Stockport County, 8 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Bromley, 12:20 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Weymouth, 2 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Yeovil, 2 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Woking, 3 p.m.
Notts County vs. Dover Athletic, 8 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Barnet, 2 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Notts County, 2 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Eastleigh, 2 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.