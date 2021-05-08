Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Harper, Segura return for Phillies to start against Braves

By CHARLES ODUM , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/08 05:16
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, right, is helped off the field after getting hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of the team's ba...
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper fields a run-scoring single by New York Mets' Michael Conforto during the third inning of baseball ga...

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, right, is helped off the field after getting hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of the team's ba...

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper fields a run-scoring single by New York Mets' Michael Conforto during the third inning of baseball ga...

ATLANTA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies got a boost with Jean Segura coming off the 10-day injured list and Bryce Harper returning from a sore left wrist.

Harper and Segura are starting in Friday night's NL East matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

Segura is starting at second base in his return from a right quad strain. Harper missed four consecutive games with a sore left wrist.

The Phillies are in first place after a four-game sweep of Milwaukee. Manager Joe Girardi said he hopes the healthy lineup adds to the team's momentum.

“I’m excited to have them both back,” Girardi said before Friday night's game. “They both before they went down were swinging the bat great. Obviously they’re staples in our lineup that we’ve been missing.”

Girardi said Harper “felt comfortable enough that he was ready to go” but couldn't say the right fielder has fully recovered from his wrist injury.

“I think it feels pretty good but it’s like what happens if he takes a swing and it’s funny,” Girardi said, adding “Just hope he doesn’t fall backward again.”

Outfielder Mickey Moniak, who was hitting .120, was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to clear a roster spot for Segura.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-08 07:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
6th Novotel worker infected with COVID in Taiwan
6th Novotel worker infected with COVID in Taiwan