Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Real Sociedad beats Elche 2-0 in Spanish league

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 05:15
Real Sociedad beats Elche 2-0 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad strengthened its hold on a Europa League spot after topping 10-man Elche 2-0 in the Spanish league on Friday.

Aritz Elustondo put the hosts ahead in the 72nd minute and Mikel Oyarzabal sealed the victory in stoppage time to increase Sociedad's advantage in fifth place.

The Basque Country team opened a four-point gap to sixth-placed Villarreal and has a five-point lead over seventh-placed Real Betis. Villarreal hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday, while Betis hosts Granada on Monday.

Elche played a man down from the 11th minute when Raúl Guti was sent off with a straight red card determined by video review for a hard foul on an opponent.

The loss left Elche closer to relegation. It stayed second-to-last in the 20-team standings.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-08 06:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
6th Novotel worker infected with COVID in Taiwan
6th Novotel worker infected with COVID in Taiwan