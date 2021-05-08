Alexa
The Latest: Virus KOs Canada from Olympic gymnastics event

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/08 04:16
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Canada will not send a gymnastics team to a last-chance Tokyo Olympic qualifier because of COVID-19 concerns.

The 2021 Senior Pan American Championships are in Rio de Janeiro from June 4-13. Canada’s would have been trying to qualify in men’s artistic, women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.

Canada had the opportunity to qualify one more gymnast in men’s and women’s artistic and one individual and one group in rhythmic gymnastics at the competition.

The event also is a qualifier for trampoline, but there will be another qualification event in that discipline in Italy.

Gymnastics Canada also said Friday the risk was “too high” to send a team to the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico.

“In this pandemic environment, an additional layer of concern is required when travelling internationally to competitions,” Ian Moss, CEO of the governing body, said in a statement.

