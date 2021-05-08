Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/08 03:53
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 19 cents to $64.90 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 19 cents to $68.28 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $2.13 a gallon. June heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.01 a gallon. June natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $15.60 to $1,831.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery was unchanged at $27.48 an ounce and July copper rose 15 cents to $4.75 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.62 Japanese yen from 109.05 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2165 from $1.2055.

Updated : 2021-05-08 06:09 GMT+08:00

