Arnaus has halfway lead at Canary Islands Championship by 1

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 03:32
TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Adri Arnaus shot 7-under 64 for the second consecutive day on Friday to take a one-shot lead into the third round of the Canary Islands Championship.

The Spaniard had eight birdies and a bogey to reach 14 under for the tournament, ahead of second-placed Garrick Higgo of South Africa, who carded 8-under 63 to stay one behind.

A group of four players was another shot back, including first-round leader Francesco Laporta of Italy, who followed his 9-under 62 with a 68.

The European Tour is back in Tenerife for a second consecutive week in what is the third and final event of the Canary Islands Swing.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-08 06:09 GMT+08:00

