BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2463
|Up
|50
|May
|2422
|Up
|50
|Jul
|2490
|Up
|48
|Jul
|2414
|2473
|2392
|2463
|Up
|50
|Sep
|2440
|2500
|2425
|2490
|Up
|48
|Dec
|2475
|2534
|2460
|2523
|Up
|46
|Mar
|2466
|2526
|2460
|2515
|Up
|37
|May
|2464
|2519
|2460
|2513
|Up
|34
|Jul
|2464
|2518
|2464
|2512
|Up
|34
|Sep
|2507
|2507
|2504
|2506
|Up
|34
|Dec
|2501
|2501
|2499
|2499
|Up
|33
|Mar
|2506
|Up
|33