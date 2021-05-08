Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 03:20
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2463 Up 50
May 2422 Up 50
Jul 2490 Up 48
Jul 2414 2473 2392 2463 Up 50
Sep 2440 2500 2425 2490 Up 48
Dec 2475 2534 2460 2523 Up 46
Mar 2466 2526 2460 2515 Up 37
May 2464 2519 2460 2513 Up 34
Jul 2464 2518 2464 2512 Up 34
Sep 2507 2507 2504 2506 Up 34
Dec 2501 2501 2499 2499 Up 33
Mar 2506 Up 33

Updated : 2021-05-08 04:40 GMT+08:00

