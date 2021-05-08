Alexa
Pakistan hopes to finish suspended T20 league in UAE

By Associated Press
2021/05/08 00:20
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board hopes to finish its Twenty20 league in the United Arab Emirates next month.

The Pakistan Super League was postponed in March with 20 games to go after several players and support staff in the six franchises tested positive for COVID-19.

Pakistan is in the middle of a third wave which authorities say is worse than the previous ones. Pakistan on Friday reported 140 deaths from the coronavirus in 24 hours and goes into a national lockdown from Saturday until May 16 to force people to stay home during the Eid al-Fitr festival which is celebrated at the end of Ramadan.

PCB officials and the six franchise owners had a virtual meeting on Friday after which it was decided to approach the Emirates Cricket Board as a possible host.

Pakistan is due to tour England on June 23 and the PCB wants to complete the PSL before the national team departs to England.

“While the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue, a number of challenges remain, which will be worked through over the coming days,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-08 01:38 GMT+08:00

