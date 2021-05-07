Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

French arrest 3 reported neo-Nazis suspected of attack plot

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 23:51
French arrest 3 reported neo-Nazis suspected of attack plot

PARIS (AP) — Two men and a woman, alleged neo-Nazis, have been arrested in eastern France after investigators uncovered a plan to attack at least one Masonic lodge, French media reported Friday.

The three were being handed over to France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor for possible charges, the reports said. The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to queries from The Associated Press on the arrests.

BFMTV reported that a Masonic lodge in the eastern Moselle region was targeted, although it appeared the attack had not gone beyond the planning stage.

The three were among six people arrested Tuesday in the Bas-Rhin and Doubs regions. Three of the six were released. The men being investigated are 29 and 56 years old and the woman was 53, according to French media.

The three, already on the radar of authorities, were arrested because of communications between them and stake-outs of targets, the newspaper Le Monde reported.

In recent years in France, there have been numerous arrests of extreme-right groups, including neo-Nazis.

In 2018, six people were arrested on suspicion of plotting to attack President Emmanuel Macron. Nine members of an ultra-right group calling itself OAS who were arrested in 2017 are awaiting word of when they will go to trial.

Last year, 15 members of a group calling itself Operational Action Forces, allegedly looking to target Muslims, were placed under investigation.

Updated : 2021-05-08 01:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
6th Novotel worker infected with COVID in Taiwan
6th Novotel worker infected with COVID in Taiwan