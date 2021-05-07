Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Yellen picks top Fed banking regulator as acting comptroller

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/07 23:27
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washing...

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washing...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael J. Hsu, a top banking regulator at the Federal Reserve, was appointed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday as acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency.

Yellen said that she planned to designate Hsu as first deputy comptroller, which allows him to become acting comptroller.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is the agency within the Treasury that regulates all national banks in the country.

When Hsu takes the deputy's job on Monday he will assume the role of acting comptroller, Yellen said.

Under the law, the comptroller is appointed by the president with confirmation required by the Senate. The Treasury secretary is responsible for appointing up to four deputy comptrollers and designating one as the first deputy comptroller with the power to perform the duties of the comptroller on an acting basis if the comptroller's job is vacant.

The choice of Hsu as acting comptroller allows the Biden administration to have someone in a key banking regulatory post until it can resolve an internal administration debate about who will take the job permanently.

Updated : 2021-05-08 01:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
6th Novotel worker infected with COVID in Taiwan
6th Novotel worker infected with COVID in Taiwan