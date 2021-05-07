All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 30 22 5 2 1 47 100 70 Manitoba 30 16 11 2 1 35 92 79 Belleville 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 90 Toronto 25 11 13 0 1 23 78 87 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 27 18 6 1 2 39 110 76 Texas 33 15 15 3 0 33 104 108 Cleveland 25 15 8 1 1 32 91 72 Iowa 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 104 Grand Rapids 26 12 10 3 1 28 78 78 Rockford 27 11 15 1 0 23 78 97

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 29 20 7 2 0 42 97 72 Lehigh Valley 26 16 6 3 1 36 83 79 Syracuse 28 17 9 2 0 36 107 80 WB/Scranton 28 11 11 4 2 28 82 94 Utica 22 12 9 0 1 25 74 77 Rochester 24 9 12 2 1 21 79 103 Binghamton 29 6 16 5 2 19 79 112

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 39 23 15 1 0 47 137 129 Bakersfield 35 22 12 0 1 45 121 90 Henderson 34 22 12 0 0 44 107 91 San Jose 34 15 13 4 2 36 101 119 Ontario 36 14 18 4 0 32 112 132 Colorado 30 13 14 2 1 29 89 91 Tucson 32 12 18 2 0 26 91 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Providence 6, Hartford 3

Manitoba 5, Toronto 3

Texas 7, Tucson 2

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.