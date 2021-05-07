Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 22:02
Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 13 .594 _
Tampa Bay 18 15 .545
Toronto 16 14 .533 2
New York 16 15 .516
Baltimore 15 16 .484
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 17 13 .567 _
Chicago 16 13 .552 ½
Kansas City 16 14 .533 1
Minnesota 11 19 .367 6
Detroit 9 23 .281 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 19 14 .576 _
Seattle 17 15 .531
Houston 16 15 .516 2
Texas 16 17 .485 3
Los Angeles 13 17 .433

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 17 15 .531 _
New York 13 13 .500 1
Atlanta 15 16 .484
Miami 14 16 .467 2
Washington 12 15 .444
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 18 14 .563 _
Milwaukee 17 15 .531 1
Chicago 15 16 .484
Cincinnati 14 15 .483
Pittsburgh 13 17 .433 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 18 13 .581 _
San Diego 18 14 .563 ½
Los Angeles 17 15 .531
Arizona 15 16 .484 3
Colorado 12 19 .387 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Boston 12, Detroit 9

Toronto 10, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-2), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Newsome 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 4-2) at Houston (Javier 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

Miami 3, Arizona 1

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (González 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 2-4), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-3) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 2-3) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-08 00:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
6th Novotel worker infected with COVID in Taiwan
6th Novotel worker infected with COVID in Taiwan
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people