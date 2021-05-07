All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Pittsburgh 55 36 16 3 75 195 156 x-Washington 53 34 14 5 73 185 157 x-Boston 53 32 14 7 71 160 127 x-N.Y. Islanders 54 31 17 6 68 149 124 N.Y. Rangers 55 26 23 6 58 172 153 Philadelphia 53 23 23 7 53 154 195 New Jersey 54 19 28 7 45 142 185 Buffalo 55 15 33 7 37 138 198

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 178 128 x-Tampa Bay 53 36 14 3 75 178 133 x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 Nashville 54 29 23 2 60 148 153 Dallas 53 21 18 14 56 146 144 Chicago 54 23 25 6 52 153 179 Columbus 54 17 25 12 46 130 178 Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 52 37 13 2 76 176 118 x-Colorado 51 34 13 4 72 178 127 x-Minnesota 52 33 14 5 71 170 143 St. Louis 51 24 19 8 56 152 158 Arizona 54 22 26 6 50 143 170 Los Angeles 51 21 24 6 48 137 151 San Jose 53 21 26 6 48 145 183 Anaheim 54 17 30 7 41 120 171

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Toronto 53 34 13 6 74 179 138 x-Edmonton 52 32 18 2 66 170 141 x-Winnipeg 52 28 21 3 59 158 145 Montreal 53 24 20 9 57 151 157 Calgary 51 22 26 3 47 132 148 Ottawa 53 21 27 5 47 148 179 Vancouver 48 20 25 3 43 129 159

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 8, Buffalo 4

Toronto 5, Montreal 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Chicago 2, Carolina 1, OT

Vancouver 6, Edmonton 3

Friday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.