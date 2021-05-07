All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-9
|9-4
|Tampa Bay
|18
|15
|.545
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|7-10
|11-5
|Toronto
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|½
|7-3
|W-2
|7-4
|9-10
|New York
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|9-8
|7-7
|Baltimore
|15
|16
|.484
|3½
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|4-10
|11-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|17
|13
|.567
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|7-6
|10-7
|Chicago
|16
|13
|.552
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|9-6
|7-7
|Kansas City
|16
|14
|.533
|1
|½
|3-7
|L-5
|8-9
|8-5
|Minnesota
|11
|19
|.367
|6
|5½
|4-6
|L-3
|6-11
|5-8
|Detroit
|9
|23
|.281
|9
|8½
|2-8
|L-1
|4-9
|5-14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|11-10
|8-4
|Seattle
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-8
|8-7
|Houston
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|7-7
|9-8
|Texas
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|2
|7-3
|W-3
|7-9
|9-8
|Los Angeles
|13
|17
|.433
|4½
|3½
|3-7
|L-5
|6-8
|7-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|17
|15
|.531
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|13-6
|4-9
|New York
|13
|13
|.500
|1
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|6-4
|7-9
|Atlanta
|15
|16
|.484
|1½
|1½
|6-4
|W-3
|7-7
|8-9
|Miami
|14
|16
|.467
|2
|2
|5-4
|W-3
|7-7
|7-9
|Washington
|12
|15
|.444
|2½
|2½
|5-5
|L-3
|8-8
|4-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|18
|14
|.563
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|9-8
|9-6
|Milwaukee
|17
|15
|.531
|1
|_
|4-6
|L-5
|8-8
|9-7
|Chicago
|15
|16
|.484
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|W-3
|11-7
|4-9
|Cincinnati
|14
|15
|.483
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|10-7
|4-8
|Pittsburgh
|13
|17
|.433
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|5-7
|8-10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|10-3
|8-10
|San Diego
|18
|14
|.563
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|9-10
|9-4
|Los Angeles
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|_
|2-8
|L-3
|8-5
|9-10
|Arizona
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|1½
|5-5
|L-3
|6-5
|9-11
|Colorado
|12
|19
|.387
|6
|4½
|4-6
|W-2
|10-8
|2-11
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Boston 12, Detroit 9
Toronto 10, Oakland 4
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-2), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Newsome 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 4-2) at Houston (Javier 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
Miami 3, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (González 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 2-4), 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-3) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 2-3) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:07 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.