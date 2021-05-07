Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 22:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Pittsburgh 55 36 16 3 75 195 156 21-4-2 15-12-1 8-2-0
x-Washington 53 34 14 5 73 185 157 15-7-3 19-7-2 6-3-1
x-Boston 53 32 14 7 71 160 127 17-6-3 15-8-4 7-2-1
x-N.Y. Islanders 54 31 17 6 68 149 124 20-4-3 11-13-3 4-4-2
N.Y. Rangers 55 26 23 6 58 172 153 14-11-3 12-12-3 3-7-0
Philadelphia 53 23 23 7 53 154 195 11-12-4 12-11-3 3-6-1
New Jersey 54 19 28 7 45 142 185 7-18-3 12-10-4 5-4-1
Buffalo 55 15 33 7 37 138 198 8-16-4 7-17-3 3-7-0
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 178 128 20-3-5 16-7-3 7-0-3
x-Tampa Bay 53 36 14 3 75 178 133 21-6-0 15-8-3 7-2-1
x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 18-5-3 17-9-2 8-2-0
Nashville 54 29 23 2 60 148 153 16-10-0 13-13-2 5-4-1
Dallas 53 21 18 14 56 146 144 13-7-8 8-11-6 4-4-2
Chicago 54 23 25 6 52 153 179 12-11-3 11-14-3 3-6-1
Columbus 54 17 25 12 46 130 178 10-8-8 7-17-4 2-5-3
Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164 12-11-5 6-16-4 3-4-3
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Vegas 52 37 13 2 76 176 118 19-4-2 18-9-0 8-2-0
x-Colorado 51 34 13 4 72 178 127 20-4-2 14-9-2 6-4-0
x-Minnesota 52 33 14 5 71 170 143 19-5-2 14-9-3 7-1-2
St. Louis 51 24 19 8 56 152 158 10-11-5 14-8-3 5-3-2
Arizona 54 22 26 6 50 143 170 12-12-4 10-14-2 3-6-1
Los Angeles 51 21 24 6 48 137 151 9-12-4 12-12-2 5-5-0
San Jose 53 21 26 6 48 145 183 11-11-3 10-15-3 3-5-2
Anaheim 54 17 30 7 41 120 171 6-18-4 11-12-3 3-7-0
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Toronto 53 34 13 6 74 179 138 17-7-3 17-6-3 6-2-2
x-Edmonton 52 32 18 2 66 170 141 15-11-0 17-7-2 7-3-0
x-Winnipeg 52 28 21 3 59 158 145 11-11-2 17-10-1 3-7-0
Montreal 53 24 20 9 57 151 157 13-11-2 11-9-7 5-5-0
Calgary 51 22 26 3 47 132 148 12-12-1 10-14-2 5-5-0
Ottawa 53 21 27 5 47 148 179 13-10-4 8-17-1 7-2-1
Vancouver 48 20 25 3 43 129 159 12-12-2 8-13-1 3-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 8, Buffalo 4

Toronto 5, Montreal 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Chicago 2, Carolina 1, OT

Vancouver 6, Edmonton 3

Friday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-08 00:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
6th Novotel worker infected with COVID in Taiwan
6th Novotel worker infected with COVID in Taiwan
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people