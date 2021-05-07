Taiwan’s exports surged by 38.7% in April

Taiwan's exports surged by more than 30 percent in April Taiwan's exports surged by more than 30 percent in April (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports surged by 38.7 percent in April compared to the same month in 2020, recording a 10th consecutive month of improving export performances, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Friday (May 7).

The growth percentage level for exports was in double figures for the second month running, CNA reported. For the period January-April, exports were 28 percent higher than during the first four months of 2020.

April’s exports were valued at US$34.96 billion (NT$974.56 billion), while the total for January-April 2021 stood at US$132.91 billion. This year’s rise was partly the result of a low comparative base, MOF said.

Taiwan’s trade surplus had reached US$20.55 billion for January-April, or US$8.52 billion more than for the same period last year.

Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Taiwan’s economy has shown remarkable resilience, with the government estimating economic growth for the first quarter of the year at 8.16 percent, the highest level in more than a decade.