Taiwan victim’s parents turn down apology from S Korean DUI driver’s wife

Wife of South Korean driver traveled to Taiwan in hope of settlement, according to reports

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/07 16:58
Elaine Tseng (left) with her father, Tseng Kin-fui (CNA, Tseng Kin-fui photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The wife of a South Korean man convicted for killing a 28-year-old Taiwanese student while driving under the influence (DUI) has arrived in Taiwan, but the victim’s parents have refused to accept her apology, CNA reported Friday (May 7).

Ph.D. student Elaine Tseng (曾以琳) was crossing a street in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam District last November when a car ran a red light and hit her, causing her death. The driver, a 52-year-old man surnamed Kim, was sentenced to eight years in prison last month.

Kim’s wife reportedly arrived in Taiwan recently, hoping to offer an apology to Tseng’s parents but also to work out a settlement. On Thursday (May 6), she traveled with an attorney to Chiayi City, where the victim’s father serves as director of Chiayi Hospital’s Anesthesiology Department, CNA reported.

She tried to arrange a meeting with the parents through a local church, the hospital and the neighborhood chief, but Tseng’s parents refused to meet her or to discuss any settlement.

The victim’s father, Tseng Kin-fui (曾慶暉), told CNA that Kim had filed an appeal a day after the April verdict, showing he felt no remorse whatsoever. There was no need to meet Kim’s wife, as the aim of her trip was to have her husband's sentence reduced, Tseng said.
