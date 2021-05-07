Pakistan wins toss and bats, looks to clinch Zimbabwe series

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat Friday as it seeks to seal a series victory in the second test against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan made one change from the team that won the first test by an innings in three days, also at Harare Sports Club.

Fast bowler Tabish Khan was given his test debut and Faheem Ashraf was the player excluded.

Zimbabwe was forced into also making a change, with batsman Prince Masvaure out after an injury sustained in the first test. Pace bowler bowler Luke Jongwe came in for his debut.

Pakistan is on the brink of completing a highly successful tour of southern Africa after having already won ODI and Twenty20 series in South Africa, and a T20 series in Zimbabwe.

___

Lineups:

Zimbabwe: Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor (captain), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan.

___

