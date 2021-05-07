Polish envoy to Taiwan lauds strong bilateral ties at national day event

Taiwan Foreign Minister Henry Ho-jen Tseng and Polish Office in Taipei acting head Bartosz Rys. (Twitter, Bartosz Rys photo) Taiwan Foreign Minister Henry Ho-jen Tseng and Polish Office in Taipei acting head Bartosz Rys. (Twitter, Bartosz Rys photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Polish Office in Taipei held a national day event commemorating the 230th year of the ratification of the 1791 Polish constitution on Thursday (May 6).

Harry Ho-jen Tseng (曾厚仁), the deputy foreign minister, members of the Legislative Yuan and Cabinet, foreign diplomats, and other dignitaries attended the event, which was held at Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Thursday evening.

Bartosz Rys, acting head of the Polish Office in Taipei, delivered the opening remarks, pointing out that the two nations shared the fundamental values of democracy, rule of law, and human rights. These values create solid foundations for our partnership, he said.

The acting head mentioned that Polish President Andrzej Duda signed the Taiwan-Poland Criminal Justice Cooperation Agreement into law earlier this year, which came into effect on Feb. 23, 2021. He noted that Poland is the first EU country to sign such a comprehensive agreement with Taiwan.

Rys said that Poland remains active in promoting bilateral trade and investments despite the COVID-19 pandemic, adding the trade volume between the two nations increased by 13 percent in 2020.

The diplomat also said the Polish Investment and Trade Agency Office in Taipei was recently established to facilitate business contacts between Polish and Taiwanese companies, particularly those in the biotechnological, pharmaceutical, ICT, cosmetic, green technologies, and food industries.

Rys highlighted the importance of people-to-people contacts, remarking that more than 1,000 Taiwanese students are currently enrolled in Polish universities. “This testifies to the quality and good reputation of Polish higher education across the globe,” he said.

The acting head said that LOT Polish Airlines, the national carrier, launched its first-ever direct passenger and cargo charter flights between Poland and Taiwan in order to facilitate the movement of people and goods. Subsequent charter flights are also planned for this year, he added.

Rys also expressed gratitude toward Taiwan for donating 1 million face masks to Poland in April and May of last year, saying, “This gesture of solidarity will never be forgotten.”

The acting head closed by saying “Long live Poland and long live Taiwan.”