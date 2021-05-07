Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK

Man rides pedicab with slogan to remind people to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Manila, Philippines. Man rides pedicab with slogan to remind people to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Manila, Philippines. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (May 7) announced five imported COVID-19 cases, with one having 194 contacts.

During a press conference on Friday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced five imported coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,178. The latest cases include three Filipinos and two Taiwanese.

Each had submitted the negative result of a test taken within three days of their flights, and each was sent directly to an epidemic prevention hotel or a quarantine center upon arrival. Contacts are not listed unless the cases interacted with others during their infectious period.

Chen said that case No. 1,175 is a Filipino ship crewman in his 30s who came to Taiwan for work on April 20. When quarantine ended on May 5, his company arranged for him to take a special vehicle to a hospital to undergo a coronavirus test, which came back positive on May 7, with a Ct value* of 34, as well as a confirmation of both IgM and IgG antibodies.

He has been asymptomatic during his stay in Taiwan and the health department has identified three contacts in his case. The three had ridden in the same epidemic prevention vehicle and have been told to start self-health monitoring.

According to Chen, case No. 1,176 is a Filipina migrant worker in her 20s who came to Taiwan for work on April 7. After completing her quarantine and self-health monitoring, and testing negative twice, her company had her take a third test on May 5.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 7 with a Ct value of 36. She tested negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies.

She has been asymptomatic during her stay in Taiwan and the health department has identified 194 contacts in her case. Of these contacts, three were roommates who have entered home isolation, while the remaining 191 have been told to commence self-health monitoring.

Chen stated that case No. 1,177 is a Filipino fishery worker in his 30s who came to Taiwan for work on April 23. Since his quarantine was set to expire, he was tested for the coronavirus on May 6 and was found to have the disease on May 7.

Case No. 1,178 is a Taiwanese man in his 40s who went to India for work in February last year. He returned to Taiwan April 23, when he went to his residence to start his quarantine.

On April 25, he had a cough and sore throat, but a coronavirus test taken on April 28 came back negative. However, because his sore throat failed to improve, he was tested again on May 5, and was found to have COVID-19 on May 7, with a Ct value of 30.

Case No. 1,179 is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who went to the U.K. for work in April 2019. On April 23 of this year, she returned to Taiwan and went to an epidemic prevention hotel to undergo her quarantine

From April 30 to May 5, she experienced a runny nose, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, and problems with her sense of taste and smell. On May 5, the health department arranged for him to be tested for the virus and on May 7 he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had a Ct value of 21.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 213,640 COVID-19 tests, with 211,324 coming back negative. Out of the 1,178 confirmed cases, 1,033 were imported, 95 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

One person (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. The status of one recent case has yet to be determined, and 11 cases are currently under investigation.

Up until now, 12 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country, while 1,077 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 89 patients still undergoing treatment.

*The cycle threshold (Ct) value refers to how many cycles at which fluorescence of the PCR test is detectable. The higher the number of cycles, the longer the virus has gone undetected. The lower the number, the more recent the infection and the higher the viral load.

Antibody tests are used to determine whether a COVID-19 infection has occurred, what stage it has reached, and whether a person could still be infectious. If a person is negative for both IgM and IgG antibodies, there is no evidence of infection.

If IgM is positive and IgG is negative, it indicates the patient is at an early stage of the disease. If IgM is positive and IgG is positive, the patient is likely at the intermediate stage of the disease, while a negative IgM and a positive IgG signifies that the patient is in the recovery phase and is not infectious.