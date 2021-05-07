Alexa
Japan Airlines scraps services to Taiwan during summer 2021

Flights from Taiwan to Osaka and Nagoya suspended, Kaohsiung-Narita route gone for good

  155
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/07 15:28
Japan Airlines is scrapping some of its flights to and from Taiwan during the July-September period 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan Airlines (JAL) announced Friday (May 7) it was scrapping several flights between airports in Taiwan and Japan from July 1.

Services between Kaohsiung and Tokyo’s Narita airport have been completely scrapped, though other flights were only listed as suspended for the period from July 1 to Sept. 30, the Liberty Times reported. The latter category includes flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and the cities of Osaka and Nagoya.

Five weekly flights between Taipei Songshan Airport and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, as well as two flights a week between Taoyuan and Narita would be maintained, the airline said. Further changes are possible depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, JAL cautioned.
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

