Acrobatic theater troupe to perform breathtaking stunts in Taipei

Le Grand Cirque poised to wow audiences at Taipei Arena over weekend

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/07 15:11
Le Grand Cirque to perform at Taipei Arena May 7-9. 

Le Grand Cirque to perform at Taipei Arena May 7-9.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Le Grand Cirque, an acrobatic theater troupe from South Carolina in the U.S., will take over Taipei Arena on the weekend to provide a visual feast of death-defying stunts and astonishing aerial acrobatics.

With over 30 members handpicked from seven countries for their precision skills, Le Grand Cirque has performed for millions of people around the world. It has been called the "next generation of Cirque du Soleil," and the Sydney Morning Herald described its performances as "a celebration of human potential."

The troupe will stage five shows from Friday to Sunday at Taipei Arena, featuring a series of mesmerizing acrobatic stunts. Trampolines, rope acrobatics, and a very rare crisscrossing flying trapeze act are among the expected highlights.

Speaking to the media on Thursday (May 6), Taylor Gordon, artistic director of Le Grand Cirque, said the troupe had not performed in over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, troupe members have continued training during the hiatus and they are ready to wow Taiwanese audiences, she said.

Grateful for the performance opportunity, Gordon said she was really impressed by Taiwan's epidemic prevention success. She added that troupe members have praised Taiwan cuisine, which they enjoyed during their 14-day mandatory quarantine after arriving in the country.

Trapeze artist April Chodkowski said her favorite Taiwanese dish is spicy beef soup. Meanwhile, her partner Tucker Smith said he is a fan of stinky tofu, especially the deep-fried version.

For more information about the show, visit this website.

Le Grand Cirque members Tucker Smith, Taylor Gordon, April Chodkowski, and Ryan Hamer. (CNA photo)
