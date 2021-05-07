YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Mexican-Canadian YouTuber on Wednesday (May 5) uploaded a video that explains how foreigners can apply for a COVID-19 vaccination.

On April 21, Taiwan launched a self-paid vaccination program for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which includes Taiwan residents and foreigners. Initially, 10,000 doses were made available for NT$600 (US$21) per shot, but another 10,000 shots were added on April 27 due to strong demand.

Ostensibly, the shots were meant for those who need to travel abroad for business, work, education, medical treatment, and other humanitarian reasons, at 31 designated hospitals. However, these requirements do not appear to be currently enforced, based on accounts from foreigners who have recently received the jabs.

On Wednesday, YouTuber Ivan Quintana, who together with his Indonesian wife Elisabet Sipayung run the Youtube channel Elisa & Ivan Adventure, posted a video explaining how to apply for the self-paid shots. In the video, Quintana starts out by explaining the first thing applicants need to do is go to the official CDC self-paid vaccine registration page.

Once on the registration page, one can see a list of all the participating hospitals, with addresses. In Quintana's case, he chose the Ton-Yen General Hospital in Hsinchu County's Zhubei City, where he lives.

The next step is to click on the link under the hospital of choice titled "appointment URL" (預約網址). The page warns applicants to, among other things, postpone taking the vaccine if they have had certain other vaccines within the past 14 to 28 days.



Ivan Quintana and wife Elisabet Sipayung. (Taiwan News, Ivan Quintana photo)

Fees for the vaccination and registration at the hospital are listed. Dates and times when vaccines can be taken are listed in a table on the page. Interfaces will vary with each hospital, but look for the term register in Chinese (掛號) and click on the hyperlink on or next to that word.

Time slots should appear, often listing the name of the attending physician. To make a reservation with that particular physician, click on their name.

A list of days and times when shots can be taken should then appear. If the time slot is already fully booked, it will appear in red and no more applications can be taken at that time.

If the timeframe is still shown in black, click on it and either scroll to the bottom of the page or wait to be redirected to a new page. Foreign registrants will then need to input their ARC or NHI card number, check the box that they are a foreigner (if it appears), enter the pin or verification number displayed, and type in their mobile phone number.

After filling out all the fields, click the register button (掛號). The registration information will then appear and it is advisable to click the print button at the bottom, or if no such button is visible, print the screen, to present to staff at the hospital on the day of the appointment.

Quintana's appointment is slated for two weeks from now. However, a number of other foreigners have already had self-paid shots.



Tobie Openshaw's NHI card with sticker documenting his COVID-19 vaccination. (Taiwan News, Tobie Openshaw photo)

South African photographer and documentary filmmaker, Tobie Openshaw, said that when he took the shot on Tuesday (May 4), he was not required to provide proof that he was traveling abroad in the near future. When asked about the process, he described it as "very smooth, They have got it down."

Openshaw added the nurse was highly skilled in delivering the injection, "I didn't even feel the needle." After he received the jab, he posted a photo showing that a sticker had been affixed to his National Health Insurance (NHI) card, indicating that he had taken the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on May 4.



Vaccination record after taking shot. (Taiwan News photo)

A 55-year-old Canadian living in Taiwan, who asked not to be named, said that he did not need to provide proof that he was traveling abroad. He said that when he was asked by staff why he was taking the vaccine, he said that he might need to get back to his home country on short notice as his mother is of advanced age.

He said that he registered with his NHI card and received his first injection on Wednesday morning (May 5). When asked if he had any side effects, he said he had none, "other than some minor dull pain around the injection site which started about 20 minutes after the shot and is 90 percent gone now."