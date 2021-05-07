Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 12:00
A woman carries a cross during a pilgrimage to pray that the Pacaya volcano decreases its activity in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, Wednesday, May 5,...
A man looks into a police post damaged by protesters the previous night in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Protests that began last week ove...
Subway cars dangle at an angle from a collapsed elevated section of the metro in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The collapse killed at least 23 pe...
Jose Antonio Rodriguez, the father of 27-year-old Keishla Rodriguez, leaves the San Jose Lagoon after authorities found her remains there in San Juan,...
An activist from the NGO "Rio de Paz" digs a mock grave in the sand by symbolic body bags on Copacabana beach to protest the government's handling of ...
Blood covers the floor and a bed inside a home during a police operation targeting drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazi...
An elderly woman gets a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 from a car under a red tarp set up outside Trinidad Maternity Hospital in Asuncio...
Protesters protect themselves with makeshift shields as they clash with police during a national strike to protest government-proposed tax reform in C...
Yaruby Mendoza is attended by healers Hermano Sebastian and Hermana Maria Cristina at the Lino Valles Spiritual Center, in an area known as "The Alley...
A student embraces a woman before entering school for the first time since it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Migues, Uruguay, Monday, May ...
A man sits in a corridor as he waits for news of his wife who is suspected of having COVID-19 at the Dr. Norberto Raul Piacentini Hospital in Lomas de...

A woman carries a cross during a pilgrimage to pray that the Pacaya volcano decreases its activity in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, Wednesday, May 5,...

A man looks into a police post damaged by protesters the previous night in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Protests that began last week ove...

Subway cars dangle at an angle from a collapsed elevated section of the metro in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The collapse killed at least 23 pe...

Jose Antonio Rodriguez, the father of 27-year-old Keishla Rodriguez, leaves the San Jose Lagoon after authorities found her remains there in San Juan,...

An activist from the NGO "Rio de Paz" digs a mock grave in the sand by symbolic body bags on Copacabana beach to protest the government's handling of ...

Blood covers the floor and a bed inside a home during a police operation targeting drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazi...

An elderly woman gets a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 from a car under a red tarp set up outside Trinidad Maternity Hospital in Asuncio...

Protesters protect themselves with makeshift shields as they clash with police during a national strike to protest government-proposed tax reform in C...

Yaruby Mendoza is attended by healers Hermano Sebastian and Hermana Maria Cristina at the Lino Valles Spiritual Center, in an area known as "The Alley...

A student embraces a woman before entering school for the first time since it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Migues, Uruguay, Monday, May ...

A man sits in a corridor as he waits for news of his wife who is suspected of having COVID-19 at the Dr. Norberto Raul Piacentini Hospital in Lomas de...

APRIL 29 – May 6 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-05-07 13:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'