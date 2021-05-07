Taiwan’s Asus ZenFone 8 series specs leaked ahead of launch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ahead of an expected Asus launch event slated for May 12, specifications for its newest ZenFone 8 series have been leaked.

Specs and renders of the two upcoming phones — the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip — were published by 91Mobiles, based off information given by industry insider Ishan Agarwal.

The larger of the two devices, the Zenfone 8 Flip, appears to keep the camera flip design seen on the Zenfone 6Z and Zenfone 7. The motorized camera module comes with a triple camera configuration, including a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP macro lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The device will also likely support 8 K video recording.

The Zenfone 8 Flip comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage. The Flip will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, in addition to a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W rapid charging.

Turning to the Zenfone 8, it also comes equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB or RAM, and 128 G of internal storage. The 8 has a smaller 5.92-inch FHD+ display and comes with a smaller 4,000 mAh battery capable of 30 W rapid charging.

The Zenfone 8 looks as if it will sport a dual-camera system on the back of the device, which includes a 64 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP macro lens, and support for 8 K video recording. The phone is also expected to come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

No information was given for pricing or expected release dates, but with the launch event set for next Wednesday (May 12), consumers won't have to wait long for more details.